Te Aorerekura: an important step for victims of violence - Dr Kim McGregor

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 07:00

Chief Victims Advisor to the Government, Dr Kim McGregor has welcomed Te Aorerekura - the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence - launched today by the Prime Minister and the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

"Te Aorerekura is a comprehensive strategy to eliminate family violence and sexual violence developed having listened to victims, and victim advocates across Aotearoa. I am pleased to see it drives government action in a unified way, increases government accountability and has a strong focus on prevention. It brings tangata whenua, communities, the specialist sectors and government together to share knowledge and align their actions. Government must continue to be open to hearing from people and learning new ways to work together with tangata whenua and communities.

"For many years now, victims and their advocates have been calling for a comprehensive overhaul of systems, to ensure safe and appropriate responses to family violence and sexual violence. In this strategy I see the government committing to addressing the underlying social conditions and norms of violence, and working to have services joined up, and easy to navigate to help ensure progress so that victims and survivors are not further traumatised in a failing system.

While, Te Aorerekura is a 25-year strategy with a focus on a generation of sustained investment and focus to eliminate family violence and sexual violence, my hope is that by implementing the Action Plans there will soon be a significant difference to the experiences of victims and survivors," says Dr Kim McGregor, Chief Victims Advisor.

"There is a specific focus on making the justice system safer for victims of family violence and sexual violence, and I welcome the government’s commitment to developing trauma-informed capability frameworks for specialist workforces (Action 10). Alongside this is a commitment to building court workforce capability (Action 15) so that participants in the justice system are safe, supported and suffer less harm.

"During public engagement on the Strategy, I saw diverse groups of people, including victims and survivors, contributing their expertise and having a voice about how the system needs to work. I am pleased to see this reflected in the Strategy and Action Plan. The Strategy provides a framework that reflects the complex needs of all population groups and will help guide and coordinate the work of people right across the system, in government and in communities. I look forward to contributing to the implementation of the Strategy that aims to better prevent violence and better support people to heal, and restore and live free from violence," concludes Dr McGregor.