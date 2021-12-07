Review of the Tairawhiti Resource Management Plan underway

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 12:17

A review of Te Papa Tipu Taunaki o te TairÄwhiti, the TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan, is underway.

The TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan, or simply ‘The TairÄwhiti Plan’, is the combined planning document that holds all of Council’s resource management plans and sets the rules on how Council makes decisions on the natural and built environment.

"The importance of this plan cannot be overstated", says Jo Noble, Chief of Strategy and Science. "The TairÄwhiti Plan includes how and where we can build, outlines how we use and protect land, soil, coasts, and freshwater resources, manages the risk of hazards, and enables economic activity."

"It’s key to achieving positive social, cultural, and environmental outcomes and affects almost everyone in the district in some way or other."

The review will happen in two phases and take about eight years to complete.

Phase 1 (years 1-3) includes three main workstreams:

Development of a new Regional Policy Statement to provide overarching direction that will set the scene for the rest of the TairÄwhiti Plan.

Continuation of regional freshwater planning and catchment plans.

Urban growth and development planning, to address growth and housing pressures and implement the National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020.

Phase 2 (years 4-8) includes the following:

The Coastal Plan.

Remaining Regional Plan provisions.

Finalising the District Plan.

While an official public consultation period has not yet opened, Council are asking anyone interested to find more information and subscribe for updates on their webpage.