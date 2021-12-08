Santa comes early for two Manurewa High School students

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:21

The year has ended on a high note for two Manurewa High School students when they became the first recipients of the newly established MacroActive Scholarship.

Liam Ngchok-Wulf , 18, from Papatoetoe, and Wendy Nguyen, 18, from Clendon Park were selected from a number of Year 13 students who applied for the inaugural scholarship, created by Auckland-based software company MacroActive.

The scholarship includes $5,000 towards tertiary fees, a new laptop and software, a paid holiday internship, and the chance to be mentored by the founders of the rapidly growing software company.

MacroActive founder John Franich says, "The MacroActive Scholarship has been designed to recognise and foster the achievements and ambitions of young Kiwis. It’s been a challenging time for so many young people, particularly school leavers wanting to further their education. These scholarships will help take some financial pressure off while offering invaluable one-to-one experience with world-leading online entrepreneurs."

The scholarships will be presented to Liam and Wendy at the Year 13 prizegiving at Manurewa High School on Thursday 9 December.

Due to Covid restrictions, family members and guests are unable to attend however they can watch the ceremony via live feed.