Public notice: Precautionary boil water notice for Eketahuna

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:22

Council has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the EketÄhuna Water Supply. This is due to this week’s heavy rain causing the source water to become turbid and non-compliant with the NZ Drinking Water Standards requirements. As required by the District Health Board, we must obtain three consecutive days of clear tests once the turbidity reduces before the notice can be lifted.

No E.coli has been detected in the water supply. This is a precautionary boil water notice only due to the turbidity of the water and the risk that we cannot guarantee the elimination of contaminants.

Due to additional heavy rain expected over the coming week, we expect this precautionary boil water notice will be in place until at least early next week. We will provide an update on Friday, 10 December 2021.

Precautionary Boil Water Notice

EketÄhuna Water Supply, 1:00pm Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Until notified, EketÄhuna residents are advised to boil water before using it for:

drinking (including making of sachet juice/drinks);

making ice;

food preparation;

brushing teeth; and

preparing infant/toddler formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full - allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off (do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time). Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.

If you have other houses or tenants on your property please advise them of the contents of this notice.