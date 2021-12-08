Appointment of new director of Te Herenga Waka’s HR function - VUW

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:44

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington has appointed a new Director of People and Capability.

Mark Daldorf will take up the role in early March 2022. He is currently Head of People and Capability at Airways New Zealand where he has, over the past 18 months, repositioned and upskilled the People function to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19, as well as preparing for a more digital world.

Previously, he led an HR team of 135 through a successful $1.6 billion, five-year transformation at Inland Revenue and a team of 40 at Foodstuffs Wellington through a merger into Foodstuffs North Island.

Over the past 20 years, Mr Daldorf has had a variety of experience within the tertiary education sector as a member of advisory boards for business and management schools around the world. He has been a peer review team member for EQUIS accreditations for 25 business schools globally, including two in New Zealand.

He has also led collective bargaining processes in Aotearoa New Zealand and overseas.

The Vice-Chancellor of Te Herenga Waka, Professor Grant Guilford, welcomed Mr Daldorf’s appointment.

"He has a wealth of experience in leading HR professionals through periods of change and transformation, positioning him well to join our University as we enter the ‘Te Herenga Waka’ era, says Professor Guilford.

"His background and experience will be invaluable for the University in the coming years."

Mr Daldorf says he is looking forward to joining the University in early March 2022.

"I'm really looking forward to working with my team to uphold the values of Te Herenga Waka and to support the University’s shared purpose of research, teaching and engagement that transforms lives."