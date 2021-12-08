Support local this Christmas - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:43

With just over two weeks to go until Christmas Day now’s the time to get your shopping sorted.

Mayor John Leggett says when purchasing something special for friends and family this year, supporting local should be at the top of our list.

"Many local businesses have had a tough year. As well as suffering the effects of Covid-19, those in the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors have battled in the aftermath of events brought about by Mother Nature including the July storm and more recently, the October CBD flood," Mayor Leggett said.

"By supporting local we are helping reinvest in our community - providing a real boost to our regional economy."

"Aside from the traditional gifts of books, clothes or jewellery, vouchers make a great present. I’m sure a voucher for lunch at one of our wonderful wineries, restaurants or cafés, or a voucher to experience one of the many attractions in Marlborough’s brilliant backyard would go down a treat," he said.

So this year, when you’re trying to come up with the perfect present idea, remember to make it Marlborough.