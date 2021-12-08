Taumarunui well prepared for first Covid-19 case - Don Cameron

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 15:33

Mayor Don Cameron said that Taumarunui is well prepared for its first positive case of COVID-19 that was confirmed this afternoon.

For the last little while the Waikato DHB, Kokiri Trust, the Te Taumarutanga iwi collective comprising Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto, the pharmacy together with other NGO's, government agencies and Council have been preparing for this moment.

"People should have every confidence that local health providers and iwi are well prepared to support the health and community response as needed including caring for people with COVID-19 at home," he said.

"It was only a matter of time before COVID-19 reached Ruapehu with the virus having been in neighbouring regions for a while and a lot of preparation has gone into getting ready.

Anyone displaying cold or any flu-like symptoms should immediately isolate at home and arrange to get tested even if they are vaccinated.

For people in Taumarunui a testing site is in place at the Miriama Club, Taumarunui (entry from Katarina Street) operating from 9am to 3.30pm tomorrow (Thu 9 Dec).

For people outside Taumarunui they can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or see their doctor, nurse or iwi health provider.

If you are still unvaccinated you should do so immediately.

This is simply done by either; calling 0800 28 29 26, booking on-line via Book My Vaccine, or seeing your GP/doctor, or in Taumarunui calling iwi health provider Te Taumarutanga on 0800 49 44 28 or the Community COVID-19 Hub on 0800 44 55 60.

If there are any locations of interest these will be advised by Health authorities shortly.

If people have been using the COVID-19 tracer app they will be advised directly if they are a close contact.

Follow the health instructions if you were at a location on the same date and time shown.

Confirmation of Taumarunui's first case highlights the importance of being disciplined about using the COVID-19 tracer app or keeping a note of your movements, along with mask wearing, regular hand washing and social distancing."