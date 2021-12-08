Tauranga Strike player celebrates $200,000 win

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 20:45

A lucky Strike player will be feeling festive after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.