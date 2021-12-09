'Summer Beach Buses and free BusLink travel before Xmas back'

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 07:57

After last year’s successful trial of the ‘Summer Beach Bus’ from WhangÄrei to Ocean Beach, this year it’s returning with not just one, but two beach buses.

Councillor Rick Stolwerk, chair of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the short Christmas school holiday ‘Summer Beach Buses’ trial will run again this year every Thursday from 23 December 2021 until 27 January 2022 to both Ocean Beach and this year, RuakÄkÄ Beach.

People wanting to travel to Ocean Beach or RuakÄkÄ Beach can catch either service at Rose St bus terminus on these days at 10am for Ocean Beach or 11.15am for RuakÄkÄ Beach. The bus returns from Ocean Beach carpark at 2.30pm and from RuakÄkÄ beach at 2pm. A trip on either bus will cost $10 per person return.

The CityLink and BusLink websites also include service operating hours up to and over the holiday season.

Meanwhile, free bus rides - and giveaways - will be on offer as part of a festive season promotion by Northland’s BusLink transport services in the lead-up to Christmas.

The services are administered by the Northland Regional Council and Councillor Stolwerk is hoping plenty of people will take the opportunity to ride the buses for free this year, Thursday 23 December.

Councillor Stolwerk says the free travel day is a great way to further promote the bus services to both existing users and holiday season shoppers, as well as spread a little pre-Christmas joy.

He says the initiative between the regional council and bus operators, Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies will allow people to travel for free on all services within the BusLink family.

CityLink, Mid North Link, Far North Link (including the Kaitaia Pak ‘n’ Save shopping service), and Hokianga Link will be free. This free travel promotion is normally on Christmas Eve but is being brought forward to Thursday this year to include: Bream Bay Link, Hikurangi and WhangÄrei Heads Link, that only run on Thursdays.

"We’re hoping plenty of Northlanders will get into the spirit of the day again this year and take advantage of it."

Councillor Stolwerk says BusLink and Northland Regional Council team members will be dressed festively and spread a little extra Christmas spirit by handing out giveaways at the Rose Street Bus terminus on Thursday 23 December between 8.30am and 11am.

More information on the Summer Beach Buses can be found on the BusLink website www.buslink.co.nz

Additional information about the BusLink Christmas promotion will be available from the regional council’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NorthlandRegionalCouncil the CityLink website www.citylinkwhangarei.co.nz and BusLink website www.buslink.co.nz