Ministry for Culture and Heritage embarks on Carillon strengthening project

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 11:20

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is pleased to announce planning is underway to seismically strengthen the National War Memorial Carillon Bell Tower.

"In consultation with Wellington City Council, a newly approved deadline of May 2027 has been set for the project," said Brodie Stubbs, Manager, Te Pae Mahara.

"Manatū Taonga intends to complete the project well before the 2027 timeframe and is currently procuring the necessary professional services to carry out the works.

"The National War Memorial building has been closed since February 2020, following a detailed seismic assessment of the structure which revealed the Carillon Bell Tower was earthquake prone.

"The Carillon Bell Tower will be strengthened to a standard ensuring the National War Memorial is safe and accessible, without compromising its heritage values.

"Pukeahu National War Memorial Park will remain open and commemorations will continue to take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. The Queen Elizabeth II Education Centre at Pukeahu also remains open for school visits," said Brodie Stubbs.