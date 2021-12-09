On the road again - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 12:06

Marlborough has been a hive of activity since the July storm event with crews working around the clock to repair damaged roads. While this work in the Marlborough Sounds and the Awatere Valley will continue, roading crews have now begun work in other areas around the district as we head into summer.

Known by those in the sector as ‘the sealing season’, resealing work began last week and will run until the end of March when the ground temperature is at its optimum for a good finish.

Marlborough Roads’ Manager Steve Murrin says over the next few months it may feel like there are roadworks everywhere.

"The reason we reseal a road is exactly the same as why you repaint your house. A seal has a certain life and when it gets to the end of its life a new seal needs to be applied. Otherwise water will get into the underlying road pavement and cause the road to fail. As with your house, if water gets into the weatherboards the timber will start to rot," he said.

"The warmer months are the only time sealing work can be carried out. The warm temperatures and dry air help the new seal stick to the road surface, and allow the chip to bed in, which is why you see road repair teams at this time of year."

"We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and residents but we are working hard to improve our local roads, increase safety and make your journey better," Mr Murrin said.