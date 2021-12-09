'Insurers’ support for July weather bomb affected communities tops $140 m'

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 14:36

The storm of 16-19 July 2021 that affected large parts of the country led to $140.5 million in insurance pay-outs across to the community covering 5,534 claims. Worst affected areas included Buller and Westland, particularly Westport, as well as parts of the lower North Island, upper South Island and Wellington.

"The importance and value of insurance is powerfully demonstrated during events like this," said Tim Grafton, Chief Executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand - Te Kahui Inihua o Aotearoa. "Insurers can often provide immediate assistance covering emergency repairs, providing cash advances or emergency accommodation depending on the policy.

"As the flood waters recede, insurers stand with the community as together repairs get done and property replaced. Covid, disrupted supply chains and increased costs, often borne by insurers, and shortages of materials and tradies mean this can take longer than in the past, but it’s something the sector is committed to working through with communities."

The storm left a raft of damage across much of the country, with severe flood damage in Westport, as well as slips and flooding throughout the upper South Island, lower North Island and Wellington.

Combined, there have been 3,939 claims for house and contents, 989 commercial and businesses related claims and 570 claims for motor vehicles.

Breakdown of claims by region

West Coast Upper South Island Wellington North Island Total

Number of claims 1,864 996 1,624 1,032 5,534

Value of claims $97.23 m $17.35 m $17.88 m $8.04 m $140.50 m

"Insurance is an essential service when it comes to disaster response and to helping rebuild communities after the worst happens across Aotearoa. Over the long term, insurance’s is also an essential voice in helping to minimise risk and building resilient communities, especially as the impacts of climate change are becoming more frequent and severe." said Tim.