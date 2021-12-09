Driver testing services return to Cambridge and Matamata - Waka Kotahi

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 14:39

From next year, restricted and learner drivers in Cambridge and Matamata will be able to sit their practical driving test in their home town, with testing re-introduced after a nine year absence.

The decision to bring testing back to Cambridge and Matamata comes as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency looks at ways to reduce barriers within the licensing system.

It also reflects the desire of local communities to re-introduce testing services, says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships David Speirs.

"We’ve heard the message from a range of community groups and leaders that driver testing is an important local service and we’re pleased to say it will be back next year," Mr Speirs says.

Practical driving tests will be offered in Cambridge from early next year, with Matamata expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

Waipa District Mayor Jim Mylchreest has welcomed the news.

"It is great to see that the community has been listened to, and we have this service coming back to Cambridge. With a growing population across Waipa, it is great to have these services return and we thank Waka Kotahi for making this happen."

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner says the re-introduction of the service is great news for Matamata.

"We’re really pleased to see driver testing being made available in Matamata again. There aren’t many transport options when you live in a rural area and having easy access to get a driver license is really important."

Testing was removed at the two sites in 2012 when new, tougher standards were introduced for restricted licence tests, along with low use numbers in each location.

This decision was reviewed in 2019 following requests from community groups, the local MP and local government. Following the completion of the review and operational considerations that were recently decided, the decision has been made to re-introduce testing. Adding two more testing sites for the Waikato will ease pressure on the existing sites in Hamilton (at Frankton and Te Rapa), Te Awamutu, Morrinsville and Tokoroa.