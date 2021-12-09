Egg-citing update: Calling for expert help to save Humpty Dumpty

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 16:41

Humpty Dumpty will stay on the wall, with news the Incubator Creative Hub is offering to take on the restoration project.

Simone Anderson, Incubator Creative Hub Director says that as soon as they saw poor Humpty’s rotten dilemma, they knew they could hatch a plan to put him back together again.

"The Incubator Creative Hub has never had a challenge like this before. Given there’s a good connection between eggs and incubators, we immediately knew we were up for the important responsibility to fix Humpty", Simone said.

Director of Spaces and Places, Paul Dunphy was thrilled to see the support that the community sent Humpty’s way over the course of the day, on social media and over the phone.

"We’re so happy that our Incubator whÄnau will be helping return Humpty to the community".

Restoration will take place in the new year. Until then, the statue will remain on site, with safety netting in place, as it’s too tricky to move it without risking further damage.