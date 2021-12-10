New Board appointments for the NPRT Trust Board

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 10:50

Richard Broadbridge, Teremoana Rapley, Holona Lui, and Jerome Mika have been warmly welcomed as newly appointed Trustees to the National Pacific Radio Trust (NPRT) Board, ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

Richard Broadbridge is a specialist in commercial broadcasting and has a background in telecommunications and working in the media sector in New Zealand as well as across the Pacific in Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Fiji, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Samoa.

Teremoana Rapley is a sector expert with 30+ years of experience across television, music and event management spanning over 15 countries. She also has eight years of governance experience and brings valuable local and central government knowledge.

Holona Lui has a strong background in engagement with Pacific communities and broadcasting media, particularly in television, radio, and online digital communication.

Jerome Mika is a business manager specialising in communications, marketing and engagement with Pacific, MÄori and Asian communities.

Outgoing members Sara-Jane Elika and Jody Jackson-Becerra both completed their terms on 31 July 2021. Current member Sholan Ivaiti has been reappointed for a further term and Maria Fuata has been appointed to the role of Vice-Chair.

Chair Tiumalu Peter Fa’afiu has served on the Board since 2017 and has agreed to stay on past the expiry of his term to support the board until a new Chair has been appointed.

"I thank the outgoing and reappointed Board members for their outstanding service. I welcome the new Trustees and look forward to them continuing the legacy of excellent service to New Zealand" said Peter Fa’afiu.

The NPRT is a charitable Trust, established to deliver a national Pacific multimedia network under a Trust Deed with the Government. The delivery entity is Pacific Media Network (PMN) which operates two national radio networks (NiuFM, 531pi) and its online channels, 10 Pacific language radio programmes (and its online channels), and PMN News.