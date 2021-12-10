Social Impact Grants now open in Kapiti

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 11:04

KÄpiti Coast District Council is calling for applications by not-for-profit organisations for funding for initiatives that will help the district, with a particular focus this year on helping communities to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Social Impact Grant has $320,000 available for initiatives in the whole district and $50,000 for Åtaki based initiatives.

"The fund is a great opportunity for council to help the community to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19," Manager for Connected Communities, Tania Parata says.

"Social Impact initiatives are community-led activities and projects that aim to generate positive impacts for our community. Programmes that address social isolation for example, or initiatives that encourage community connectiveness and social innovation.

"These Grants are available to iwi, hapÅ« and not-for-profit community organisations."

Applications for this fund close 5pm on Wednesday, 23 February 2022.

More information on the Social Impact Fund, eligibility criteria and application forms are available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/socialinvestment