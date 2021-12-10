Submissions strengthen district’s approach to growing well

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 12:00

Council has formally received 145 submissions on its proposed approach to growth Te tutu pai, Growing well. The submissions will help to inform final decisions on the Council’s growth strategy, set to be adopted in February 2022.

Consultation on the proposed approach ran from 19 October through to 19 November 2021. Council asked what it means to ‘grow well’ as the district prepares for population growth of about 32,000 people over the next 30 years and positions itself to implement recent government direction on intensification.

People had their say online, via email, or a by completing a paper form. Council also heard from iwi partners and 33 submitters at a hearing held at the end of November.

Mayor K Gurunathan says Council was impressed with the amount of time, effort and thought that went into the submissions and pleased to see representation from across the district.

"We are grateful to those who shared what matters to them as our district continues to grow and change.

"It was clear people really care about how we grow as a district. While submitters had varying ideas and priorities, the premise was the same, KÄpiti needs to be a great place to live for everyone.

"Housing choice and affordability was a high priority for submitters, with an emphasis on more housing options for the elderly, young adults, new families and hapÅ«, so that they can continue to live in their communities.

"While we can’t totally control the rate and speed at which we grow, we can plan to grow well. These submissions will help strengthen our approach so we can achieve our district’s vision of a thriving environment, vibrant economy and strong communities."

Group Manager of Strategy, Growth and Recovery Natasha Tod says staff will be working on finalising the strategy over the coming months and that Council will continue to communicate on this process.

"Each submission is now being considered by Council staff as they take our proposed approach and turn it into our growth strategy. Conversations with Iwi and other key stakeholders will also continue over this time.

"We understand the urgency of this work, with housing a big concern for both Council and our community. We also need to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to meet this growth.

"Unfortunately, none of this is simple. At the same time as this mahi, we have a growing number of development requirements and other big changes from central government to consider and respond to such as the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD), the recent Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and other matters) Amendment Bill and upcoming changes to three waters services.

"We look forward to sharing the adopted strategy with the community next year and continuing our conversations as we move into the implementation phase."