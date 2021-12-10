Fire safety tips this Christmas season

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 12:58

Whether you’re spending Christmas Kirihimete at home or heading away, especially with the Auckland border set to open on 15 December, take care not to let fire ruin the festive season says the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa.

And just as it pays to minimise the risk of fire, it’s also a good idea to check your insurance policy would pay out enough to rebuild your home in case the worst happens.

"While nobody wants to see their home or possessions lost to fire, nobody then wants to find they are under-insured. Rapidly rising building costs have hit the headlines this year and this means that if your home is insured for a fixed amount in the event of a total loss, you’ll want to ensure your level of cover, or sum insured, is up to date with today’s building costs," says ICNZ Chief Executive Tim Grafton. "Simply check your policy and call your insurer to discuss if you have enough cover."

From decorations to BBQs to campfires, there are lots of things that make the festive season special. By taking care and following a few simple steps to prevent fires, we’ll all be better able to enjoy the holidays while keeping ourselves, our whanau and possessions safe. As always, check you have enough smoke detectors and that that they are working. It’s also a very good idea to have a fire extinguisher and fire blanket at home and to be familiar with how to use them ahead of time.

For decorations, the first step is to take care around electrical safety by checking for faulty wiring, avoiding overloads and staying clear of flammable materials. When lighting the BBQ, make sure it’s free of excess fat, don’t leave it unattended and never use it indoors.

When away from home, take a moment to think how you and your whanau could escape from unfamiliar accommodation in the event of a fire. Also, when using a wood or charcoal BBQ, or if planning a campfire, check if this is allowed or a permit is required. Make sure any fires or embers are fully extinguished when you’re done; don’t just bury them as they could reignite.

"While we have insurance to put things right if the worst happens, it’s best to avoid losing your property in the first place, especially due to fire," said Tim.