DCC focusing on delivering for its communities

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 13:12

The Dunedin City Council is working hard to tackle the challenges identified in the latest Residents’ Opinion Survey.

The 2020/21 survey results, published today, highlight a drop in public satisfaction with the DCC and some of its core services, while also identifying infrastructure maintenance and the availability of parking as key issues to address.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says the results continue a trend of recent years, but the DCC is working hard to lift its performance and improve public perceptions.

"We know this has been a tough year for everyone, and to some extent that frustration is borne out in these results, but our focus is on improvement.

"We can’t change past performance or tackle all of these challenges overnight, but we know we need to deliver for our communities.

"The survey clearly identifies the public’s priorities, many of which are not a surprise, and we are already working hard to address these," Ms Graham says.

For example, the DCC is already significantly increasing the amount it spends on core infrastructure and is on track for a record year of investment in capital and renewals in 2021-22.

Transport renewals spending is also budgeted to increase by more than $80 million, from $161 million to more than $245 million, over the next 10 years, while spending on 3 Waters infrastructure will also increase from $305 million to $437 million over the same period.

This sort of investment will deliver results and address one of the key issues identified in the survey, but improvements will take time, Ms Graham says.

Dunedin’s $28 million Retail Quarter (George Street) upgrade will also deliver significant improvements to the look and feel of the central city, addressing another key issue. Enabling work is already underway and the upgrade is due to be completed by early 2024.

Other transport projects will also help, including the upgraded harbour arterial route and plans to improve parking management in the central city. The DCC is also actively looking at additional parking options.

A new kerbside collection system - featuring extra bins for rubbish, food waste and an optional extra bin for green waste - is also due to be rolled out in mid-2023, which will address public concerns about the existing system.

Ms Graham says many of the projects are long-term pieces of work which take time to complete, but she is confident they will deliver for the city and its residents.

The DCC will also be taking other steps, including more regular reporting of key performance indicators, to help identify areas for improvement, Ms Graham says.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says contentious debates on important issues can skew public perceptions of elected members, when much of their work is carried out diligently and in a collegial fashion.

"I’m confident this Council has the best interests of its residents at heart, and we are lucky to have staff working hard on projects to make the city a better place.

"Just like our residents have different views about how to achieve that so do elected members. That is exactly what we would expect in a healthy local democracy."

The full results can be found here: https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/ros