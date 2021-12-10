City pipe work halted for holiday season - Hastings District Council

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 14:11

The installation of pipes that will link the new Waiaroha water treatment and storage facility has stopped for the holiday season, with the crew due back on site on January 10.

Hastings District Council has a mandated shutdown of work in central city streets from December 7 to early January, to ensure minimum disruption in what is the busiest time of the year.

"We are very pleased with the progress, and more than happy that the contractors were able to get the Heretaunga St-Warren St roundabout back to normal a week earlier than planned," said Hastings District Council Council’s Operations and Monitoring Committee chair Geraldine Travers.

The work crew will be back at the roundabout for about three weeks from January 10, this time on the south side.

The road closure will mirror the traffic management plan that was used for the excavation of the north side of the roundabout. Warren St South will be closed just south of the roundabout, and traffic will be one way (heading east) along Heretaunga St, between Karamu Rd and Hastings Street. Traffic from Warren St North will be limited to turning left into Heretaunga St.

Once that stage is completed and the roundabout is reopened, the contractors will start laying pipe down Warren St, which will require Warren St to be one lane for approximately six weeks.

Following that, commissioning connections would be made along the pipe route, followed by the installation of a major connection on the corner of Eastbourne St and Warren St the final step. That was expected to be undertaken in April. "This is a major piece of work in a high traffic area, which is always difficult," said Mrs Travers. "However, the end is in sight, and I would ask that people respect the traffic management rules which are in place to keep other road users and our contractors safe."