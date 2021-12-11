One Lotto player wins $1 Million

Saturday, 11 December, 2021 - 20:43

One lucky Lotto player will be celebrating after winning $1 Million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Mangakino will also be celebrating after winning $ 200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mangakino Four Square.

Lotto NZ's Christmas promotion starts tomorrow. This year there are over 300 extra prizes to be won including a guaranteed Christmas Millionaire, 300 x $5,000 cash prizes and five incredible All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs to be won! Get a triple dip to be in to win big. Prizes drawn Christmas day.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will continue using computer generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.