'Let's Go' wheels out surprises to Waitara and Inglewood students

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 13:07

Students in Waitara and Inglewood are enjoying brand new bikes as part of NPDC’s Let’s Go Bikes In Schools programme.

Backed by Downer New Plymouth and Torpedo7, 25 bikes and helmets have been delivered to Waitara Central School and Inglewood Primary School for students to use during classroom breaks and as a part of their daily curriculum.

"The children are stoked to get these brand-new bikes. I kept it as a surprise until the day that Downer, Torpedo7 and Let’s Go turned up with them," says Waitara Central School Principal Vickie-Ann Kahu-Pukoro.

"They can use the bikes for recreation during school hours, either on our bike track or freely around the grounds."

NPDC’s Bikes In Schools currently supports 15 schools to build a bike track and storage shed on their grounds, and receive bikes and helmets for students to use.

Downer is funding the bikes and helmets for these two schools as part of their infrastructure partnership with NPDC, to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities they work within.

Downer Portfolio Manager Rob Sharp says the company is working on various projects in Waitara, Inglewood and around the district, including the replacement of nearly half of Inglewood’s water pipes and upcoming roading and storm water projects in Waitara. "Bikes In Schools is a really good project for encouraging kids onto bikes, whether they have their own or not, and we’re really happy to get behind it," he says.

Getting children onto bikes simply for the joy of riding is key to setting up a habit of active transport, says NPDC Let’s Go Team Lead Nadine Ord.

"We’re helping schools break down barriers to jumping on a bike, from having an in-school track to ride to having everyday access to a bike. Bikes In Schools and our cyclist skills training programme give our children a good foundation to build a lifetime love of riding," says Nadine.