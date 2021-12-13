Birthright Canterbury’s 2021 Toy Day spreads Christmas cheer - Sagles

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 15:08

Birthright Canterbury’s annual Toy Day has helped make Christmas a little brighter for 60 local whÄnau. Thanks to community generosity, 172 children will wake up to the joy of wrapped presents under their tree on Christmas morning.

Birthright is a New Zealand-wide organisation that specialises in supporting the children and parents/caregivers of families led by one person. Donations, which were received from local businesses and service clubs, former Birthright children, members of the community and charities, included presents for all ages, festive baking, and gift packs for adults.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, parents were invited to come to Christchurch Community House at appointed times and were given 30 minutes each to select gifts for their children.

Birthright Canterbury Trust Manager Rhodora Sagles says the community once again went above and beyond to give to Birthright families. "It just shows the generosity from the local community," she says. "Everybody who donates, or volunteers, just wants to see a child happy and smiling on Christmas Day."

One of the recipients said Toy Day meant so much to her family. "There are kids in the world who don’t have anything at Christmas…so to be able to have presents on Christmas morning is so special and it shows people care about us."

Despite COVID-19 causing financial difficulties for many this year, the Toy Day appeal saw Cantabrians supporting the cause with hundreds of donated gifts for local families.

Birthright Canterbury Connect and Learn Volunteer Coordinator Loraine van der Colff says she loves seeing the joy Toy Day brings to local families. "People are always very grateful to be able to receive gifts for their children," she says. "They walk out with big smiles and are very appreciative."