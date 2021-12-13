It’s OK for Aucklanders to visit orange regions but they cannot be orange at home

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 16:50

We are one of, if not, the most vaccinated city in the world, hospitalisation and case numbers are dropping, the boundary is opening and we’ve got armour plating from free, rapid antigen testing, scanning, vaccine passports and social distancing, but still Auckland is left in the red until the end of the year to suffer a summer of pain.

"It does not make sense. It is safe for Aucklanders to leave the city from Wednesday and move from red to orange but unsafe for the city to shift to orange," says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett. "We’ve done everything we can yet we’re stuck at a restrictive red light while modellers promote wild extremes of forecasts and count the days of an infection cycle.

"Small businesses, especially those in hospitality, accommodation and tourism, don’t deserve this," he said. "And while we wait for the lights to change and wonder at the logic, Auckland will become a ghost town. Money and patronage needed to save local businesses, repay debt and recoup losses, will disappear into the regions."