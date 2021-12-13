'Makino floodgates closed following significant downpour in Feilding'

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 23:11

Horizons Regional Council have closed the Makino floodgates at 11pm this evening in response to localised rainfall in the Feilding District, coupled with high rainfall further up the catchment. Horizons incident controller Craig Grant says that closing the Makino floodgates will retain floodwaters within the Makino channel, diverting them away from the Feilding township. "However, Feilding has received significant localised surface flooding due to the rain," says Mr Grant.

"Horizons staff will continue to monitor the situation, working with the Manawatu District Council to keep adjacent landowners informed until the stream levels are back to normal and all risks are mitigated.

"The region’s river systems are still full following last week’s heavy rainfall and with more rain predicted we will continue to monitor the situation tonight and throughout the week."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz