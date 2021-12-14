Gore DC and Runanga charter signed

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 14:00

The signing of the Charter of Understanding between the Gore District Council and Hokonui RÅ«nanga was testament to a desire from both parties to work together for the betterment of the community, Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said.

The signing of the Charter took place today (14 Dec) at the Hokonui RÅ«nanga before iwi and councillors. Hokonui RÅ«nanga chair Taare Bradshaw and executive board members were among guests.

Mr Hicks said the Charter showed a maturity within the Council, in terms of its understanding of the role of iwi in our community.

"I look forward to growing our relationship into something deeper and more meaningful than in the past."

The Charter provides a framework for the Council and RÅ«nanga to work together on activities and opportunities that enhance their shared aspirations and give effect to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Its foundation is built on respect for each other’s roles, responsibilities and mana in their respective takiwa.

"While we are different, as organisations, the Council and RÅ«nanga both want the same - what’s best for our people and the sustainable management of our environment," Mr Hicks said.

This Charter was much broader and future focused than the previous charter of understanding, which was in response to Solid Energy’s coal mining proposals a decade ago, he said.

Hokonui RÅ«nanga Kaiwhakahaere Terry Nicholas, who has had a long association of working with the Council, was unable to attend the signing. In his absence, rÅ«nanga chair Taare Bradshaw signed the Charter.

KaiÄrihi Taiao Riki Parata said the rÅ«nanga was looking forward to continuing to grow its relationship with the Council, the mayor, councillors and kaimahi.

"The renewal and strengthening of this Charter assuresthe Hokonui RÅ«nanga of the dedication and commitment from the Council.

"We are encouraged by the growth over the previous couple of years from the Council with its engagement with iwi and will continue alongside it on its journey."