Christchurch scoops most ExerciseNZ annual awards

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 15:32

Christchurch has scooped most of the honours at the annual ExerciseNZ awards event.

It has won accolades for the group instructors of the year, group trainer of the year, studio of the year, top franchise facility, independent facility of the year, supreme facility and the special award.

Christchurch’s Richard Beddie won the top contribution to industry award for his efforts in guiding the country’s exercise facilities and people involved through the covid pandemic issues.

ExerciseNZ chair Mid Thomas-Savelio says Beddie’s guidance provided unparalleled during the arduous, challenging, difficult year in the history of the Aotearoa exercise industry.

"He has navigated and guided our industry through significantly extended lockdowns, extreme levels of uncertainty, mentally and emotionally exhausting periods for our country, for our people," she says.

"Through an unwavering sense of urgency, he has led his team to respond immediately to the woes that our people have experienced over the last 12 months.

"Ever present, engaged and always with the single thought of getting clubs open and keeping the Aotearoa exercise industry strong.

"He has enabled the exercise industry to truly come together as one, building great relationships he had forged over the many years as he has contributed to our industry on so many different levels.

"Richard has at all times offered kaitiakitanga, or guardianship and protection to the exercise industry. He has a brilliant process of establishing whakawhanaungatanga, or our links, connections and relationships.

"He forged new relationships with government and government departments to safeguard exercise in Aotearoa. His expression of manaakitanga or kindness and respect for all, showing his ability to responsibility of the industry has been remarkable."

Meanwhile a Christchurch facility, IHF Health, won the independent and supreme facility awards, their venue being the pinnacle of high end facilities.

They have a members lounge with food, saunas and a plunge pool, right in the heart of central Christchurch. Take a virtual look at their facility.

See the full list of list of top achieves and winners - https://exerciseindustryawards.co.nz/2021-winners/

ExerciseNZ has 500,000 members and the industry has 750,000 participants. The exercise workforce has 5000 exercise professionals and almost as many more staff in non-exercise roles.