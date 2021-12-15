First for Otago Polytechnic as academic completes Masters entirely in te reo Maori

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 09:53

Shaun Tahau has created history at Otago Polytechnic, successfully completing a Master of Professional Practice - entirely in te reo MÄori.

It’s been a significant year for Shaun -- in August, he was appointed to an exciting new role, Tumuaki Whakawhanake/Director MÄori Capability at Otago Polytechnic.

Shaun, who completed his MPP in early December, will graduate in March 2022 with distinction.

He started the journey towards his MPP in 2018 when, as KaiÄrahi for the Office of the Kaitohutohu (KTO) at Otago Polytechnic, he began the development of Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (Otago Polytechnic’s MÄori Language Strategy).

"This was an opportunity for me to develop my understanding in a strategic space, but to also share my passion and lifelong mÄtauranga (knowledge) pertaining to te reo MÄori me Åna tikanga (the MÄori language and customs)," Shaun reflects.

The development of the Rautaki Reo MÄori took just over six months, and involved consulting with many rÅpÅ« (groups) from KÅmiti KÄwanataka, Kotahi Mano Kaika and Otago Polytechnic’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT), before being approved by the KÅmiti Kawanataka and ELT in December of 2018.

As he researched and developed Te Rautaki Reo MÄori, Shaun realised there were no examples of this mahi being done in the tertiary sector. Therefore, he saw this as an opportunity to enrol in the Master of Professional Practise (MPP), with a focus on Organisational Leadership and Change and using his experience in developing Te Rautaki Reo MÄori.

As he began the process of enrolling in the MPP and reflected on the significance of Te Rautaki Reo MÄori, Shaun decided that if he was going to focus on the strategy, it would only make sense to do it all in te reo MÄori. At that point, no one else had completed their MPP in te reo MÄori.

This posed many challenges for Shaun as he navigated being a learner and needing support, but his role developing policies and processes to support MÄori learners helped overcome these barriers.

"The journey has been a great learning opportunity for me, understanding what MÄori learners can face if they request to submit their assessments in te reo MÄori," Shaun says.

"Te Reo MÄori is an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand, and has been since 1987. As an organisation, we should support staff and learners to continue the appropriate use of te reo MÄori in all domains."

Shaun describes his appointment in August as Tumuaki Whakawhanake/Director MÄori Capability at Otago Polytechnic as "both an honour and a privilege".

Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic,says: "Shaun brings a wealth of experience to the role, including knowledge about the organisation, that will be instrumental in working with Colleges and Service Areas to assist them to build greater capability. The more we know and can do, the better the outcomes for our tauira will be. I am thrilled to have Shaun in this role."

Working within the KTO, Shaun’s role includes overseeing Otago Polytechnic’s MÄori Workforce Strategy and Action Plan and helping to lead the embedding and integration of the MÄori Strategic Framework across Colleges, Schools and Service Area. Shaun is also the lead contact for Otago Polytechnic in relation to MÄori staff capability and development under the mantle of Te Pae Tawhiti, Te Tiriti o Waitangi Excellence Framework for Te PÅ«kenga.