First for Otago Polytechnic as academic completes Masters entirely in te reo Maori

Shaun Tahau has created history at Otago Polytechnic, successfully completing a Master of Professional Practice - entirely in te reo MÄori.
It’s been a significant year for Shaun -- in August, he was appointed to an exciting new role, Tumuaki Whakawhanake/Director MÄori Capability at Otago Polytechnic.
Shaun, who completed his MPP in early December, will graduate in March 2022 with distinction.
He started the journey towards his MPP in 2018 when, as KaiÄrahi for the Office of the Kaitohutohu (KTO) at Otago Polytechnic, he began the development of Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (Otago Polytechnic’s MÄori Language Strategy).
"This was an opportunity for me to develop my understanding in a strategic space, but to also share my passion and lifelong mÄtauranga (knowledge) pertaining to te reo MÄori me Åna tikanga (the MÄori language and customs)," Shaun reflects.
The development of the Rautaki Reo MÄori took just over six months, and involved consulting with many rÅpÅ« (groups) from KÅmiti KÄwanataka, Kotahi Mano Kaika and Otago Polytechnic’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT), before being approved by the KÅmiti Kawanataka and ELT in December of 2018.
As he researched and developed Te Rautaki Reo MÄori, Shaun realised there were no examples of this mahi being done in the tertiary sector. Therefore, he saw this as an opportunity to enrol in the Master of Professional Practise (MPP), with a focus on Organisational Leadership and Change and using his experience in developing Te Rautaki Reo MÄori.
As he began the process of enrolling in the MPP and reflected on the significance of Te Rautaki Reo MÄori, Shaun decided that if he was going to focus on the strategy, it would only make sense to do it all in te reo MÄori. At that point, no one else had completed their MPP in te reo MÄori.
This posed many challenges for Shaun as he navigated being a learner and needing support, but his role developing policies and processes to support MÄori learners helped overcome these barriers.
"The journey has been a great learning opportunity for me, understanding what MÄori learners can face if they request to submit their assessments in te reo MÄori," Shaun says.
"Te Reo MÄori is an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand, and has been since 1987. As an organisation, we should support staff and learners to continue the appropriate use of te reo MÄori in all domains."
Shaun describes his appointment in August as Tumuaki Whakawhanake/Director MÄori Capability at Otago Polytechnic as "both an honour and a privilege".
Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic,says: "Shaun brings a wealth of experience to the role, including knowledge about the organisation, that will be instrumental in working with Colleges and Service Areas to assist them to build greater capability. The more we know and can do, the better the outcomes for our tauira will be. I am thrilled to have Shaun in this role."
Working within the KTO, Shaun’s role includes overseeing Otago Polytechnic’s MÄori Workforce Strategy and Action Plan and helping to lead the embedding and integration of the MÄori Strategic Framework across Colleges, Schools and Service Area. Shaun is also the lead contact for Otago Polytechnic in relation to MÄori staff capability and development under the mantle of Te Pae Tawhiti, Te Tiriti o Waitangi Excellence Framework for Te PÅ«kenga.
