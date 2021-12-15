Dunedin soon to be sea lion city - Dunedin CC

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 13:15

A bumper breeding season could be on the cards for Dunedin’s sea lion population this summer and dogs may need to be on lead more often at the city’s beaches.

Dunedin City Council Animal Services Team Leader Peter Hanlin says, "Just like everyone else, sea lions hit the beach over summer. When it’s time to give birth, sea lion mums can choose spots near popular beaches, like we saw last year near St Kilda Beach. To make sure they get the space they need with their new pup, temporary restrictions for dogs may be put in place at some beaches."

Restrictions are already in place at Smaills Beach, where 4-5 female sea lions have made their summer home. Dogs are only allowed on lead at this beach to protect the sea lions.

"We’ll be keeping an eye on the sea lion mums and where they settle with their pups. Some beaches or areas where people can usually walk their dogs off lead may change to on lead only temporarily to help keep both the sea lions and dogs safe. We’ll put signs out if this is needed," Mr Hanlin says.

The Otago Peninsula population has 28 breeding age females and a number are expected to find spots around the city to give birth and rear pups over December and January.

"Sea lions can be difficult to spot and generally aren’t afraid of people. As they’ll have new pups, it’s important to give them a wide berth and keep dogs away. If you come across wildlife, including sea lions, put your dog on a lead and stay 20m away."

Vehicles can also pose a risk for sea lions and people need remember that vehicles are generally not permitted on beaches unless there’s an emergency or they’re launching a boat.

Department of Conservation Biodiversity Ranger Jim Fyfe says Dunedin is one of the few mainland places where sea lions breed.

"For the past three seasons, there have been 15-18 pups born each year so people can expect to see more juvenile sea lions on our beaches. With the playful energy of youth, we’re seeing a greater degree of interaction with people."

The expected due date for the first sea lion pups of the summer is around 20 December, with most likely to be born in January.

- To help people to become wildlife wise dog owners and keep our wildlife and dogs safe on the beach, DOC has the Lead the Way programme - www.doc.govt.nz/lead-the-way

- Where dogs can be walked in Dunedin - www.dunedin.govt.nz/dog-exercise-areas