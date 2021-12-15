Response to housing survey telling of current climate - KCDC

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 14:48

More than 1,300 people from across KÄpiti have shared their housing stories and aspirations through KÄpiti Coast District Council’s community housing survey.

The month-long survey, that closed Friday 10 December, is part of a wider housing and social needs assessment to identify the district’s housing and social requirements, examine their nature and causes, and set priorities for action.

A key action of Council’s Housing Programme, the assessment includes quantitative and qualitative research, and iwi-led research into the housing and social needs in their rohe (district).

Housing portfolio leader Councillor Rob McCann says the response to the community survey was staggering but also an indication of the housing stress here in KÄpiti.

"Council is grateful to those who took time to complete the survey. In my time in Council, I have never seen a response like this.

"While there is a great deal of information that we already know, such as there are 190 people on the public housing list, much of the real housing need is hidden and the survey has helped uncover this.

"One middle class family invited me to see the effect the housing crisis is having on their family. The children, now adults, have recently returned home with their own families because they can’t find affordable accommodation. There are now 9 people crammed together in a three-bedroom house living in sheds and in the garage.

"The breadth and depth of this information is incredibly useful. It will help to make the business case for more Government housing investment in KÄpiti. Currently, we have 11 percent of the region’s population but only 2.6 percent of public housing provision. It will also help Council, iwi partners, community organisations and stakeholders to take action so that everyone in our community can live well.

"The response makes the size and scale of the housing stress we’re experiencing more obvious. It’s no longer a housing crisis, it’s a housing catastrophe that’s impacting people and families right across the district."

Group Manager of Strategy, Growth and Recovery Natasha Tod says that the survey results will now be assessed and key findings included in a draft report due to be delivered in early 2022.

"We look forward to sharing the findings with the community. This information is for everyone as addressing housing needs and housing stress requires a coordinated response across KÄpiti’s whole housing system.

"We are grateful to the organisations, businesses and other stakeholders who helped get the word out and encouraged people to complete the survey.

"Council has prioritised housing in its new Long-term Plan, and this mahi will help to guide our housing programme. We’re also in the process of finalising our growth strategy to ensure we grow well with a thriving environment, vibrant economy and strong communities.