Adaptive pathways planning pilot location decided - Kaipara District Council

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 16:13

Kaipara District Council has confirmed that the Ruawai area will be the first location for the community adaptation planning, adaptive pathways process at its meeting on 15 December.

This work is part of Council’s climate change work programme, which started this year under the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

The community adaptation planning work supports Council’s goal of long-term community resilience to the impacts of climate change, set out in the Kaipara Ki Tua Climate Smart Strategic Framework.

Today’s decision is the first step towards Council working collectively with Ruawai and Raupo to lead the development of climate adaptation plans for their own communities. This will be a community-based process and work with these communities will pick-up in 2022. No further decisions have or will be made until then.