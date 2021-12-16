'Don't let thieves steal your Christmas'

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 08:04

Christmas Kirihimete is unfortunately a time of year when empty homes, full cars and perhaps being off our guard while staying away means more opportunities for burglaries and accidental loss or damage. While insurance can often cover much of what’s lost, there’s a lot we can do to prevent the heartbreak and hassle of losing it in the first place.

"Contents insurance not only covers us if we’re burgled, but for accidental damage or for major events like fires, earthquakes and floods," says ICNZ Chief Executive Tim Grafton. "It often also covers you for accidental damage to someone else’s property, say if you were to knock over a poorly placed BBQ, or damage someone else’s property at a campground."

Unfortunately, Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa data show that about one in three do not have contents insurance.

Contents insurance is also important if things are stolen from your car when on holiday. For instance, if someone smashed the glass in your car to steal your camping gear, then the car would be covered by your motor policy, but the stolen tent by your home contents cover.

There’s lots you can do to keep your things secure over the festive season. At home, don’t advertise on social media that you are, or will be, away and try to leave your home looking lived in by having neighbours clear your mailbox and keeping an eye on your home. Fit an alarm and keep valuables out of sight. Security cameras are increasingly affordable and are a great deterrent.

If you’re lucky enough to be going away for 60 days or more, let your insurer know as your policy might need adjusting; likewise, if others will be staying in your home. Also check your policy so you know if what you’re taking with you, or property belonging to others, is covered.

"Every Christmas, insurers pay out to put things right following thefts loss and damage. No matter how smooth the claims process might be, it’ll never be as relaxing as not having to claim in the first place and keeping your possessions," says Tim.