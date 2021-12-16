Locals invited to Haumaru Hard Otara Celebration

|
[ login or create an account ]
A competition launched last month for Åtara rangatahi is set to showcase the winning slogan, image and waiata this Saturday December 18 in a bid to celebrate local pride and engage taitamariki. The Haumaru Hard Åtara competition asked for creative expressions of how tikanga MÄori connects with vaccination.
The announcement of winners will occur as part of a family event with free kai, free t-shirts, prizes, bouncy castles for the kids and Covid-19 information, testing, boosters, and vaccination pass assistance.
The event and the competition have been organised by local kaupapa MÄori social service provider Te Tai-awa o te Ora. With a MÄori Communities COVID-19 Fund package from Te Puni KÅkiri, they have been reaching out to whÄnau in Åtara who might not otherwise be engaged.
Kaimahi Ngarimu Waru said it was important to work with young people in a genuine, authentic way to help address barriers to vaccination.
"The people of Åtara have pride in our community and to get our whÄnau protected against COVID-19, we wanted to take a very serious kaupapa and make it a fun campaign" she added.
Te Tai-awa o te Ora has been using social media, going door-to-door, organising vaccination neighbourhood drives with Turuki Health and mobilising their team of kaimahi and volunteers to address vaccination rates for MÄori in Åtara.
"Our call to whÄnau is to come along this Saturday, even if you’re unsure. We’ll have information to answer your questions," added Ngarimu.
Everyone is invited to NgÄti Åtara Park from 9am to 2pm this Saturday 18th December.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice