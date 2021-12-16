Locals invited to Haumaru Hard Otara Celebration

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 08:08

A competition launched last month for Åtara rangatahi is set to showcase the winning slogan, image and waiata this Saturday December 18 in a bid to celebrate local pride and engage taitamariki. The Haumaru Hard Åtara competition asked for creative expressions of how tikanga MÄori connects with vaccination.

The announcement of winners will occur as part of a family event with free kai, free t-shirts, prizes, bouncy castles for the kids and Covid-19 information, testing, boosters, and vaccination pass assistance.

The event and the competition have been organised by local kaupapa MÄori social service provider Te Tai-awa o te Ora. With a MÄori Communities COVID-19 Fund package from Te Puni KÅkiri, they have been reaching out to whÄnau in Åtara who might not otherwise be engaged.

Kaimahi Ngarimu Waru said it was important to work with young people in a genuine, authentic way to help address barriers to vaccination.

"The people of Åtara have pride in our community and to get our whÄnau protected against COVID-19, we wanted to take a very serious kaupapa and make it a fun campaign" she added.

Te Tai-awa o te Ora has been using social media, going door-to-door, organising vaccination neighbourhood drives with Turuki Health and mobilising their team of kaimahi and volunteers to address vaccination rates for MÄori in Åtara.

"Our call to whÄnau is to come along this Saturday, even if you’re unsure. We’ll have information to answer your questions," added Ngarimu.

Everyone is invited to NgÄti Åtara Park from 9am to 2pm this Saturday 18th December.