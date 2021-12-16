Sewage warnings in Pukekura Park after discharge

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 09:36

A severe weather system with ongoing heavy rainfall has caused a sewage discharge onto a couple of footpaths near the main lake at Pukekura Park overnight.

We’ve had a month’s worth of rain in four days (129mm in Brooklands Park since December 12, more than the average monthly total of 125mm in December).

We’re sorry about this issue and we’re still investigating exactly what caused it.

We have put up warning signs to keep people safe. We’re closely monitoring the situation, and working to clear the discharge as soon as possible. We’ll be in touch with iwi and hapÅ«, Taranaki Regional Council, the Taranaki District Health Board and other recreational users.

Keep up with the latest information on the Can I Swim page on our website.

We are investing $248m over 10 years to fix the district’s plumbing.

Pukekura Park is rightly considered the jewel in our crown so we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure we fix whatever caused this so it doesn’t happen again.