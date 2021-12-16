New appointment to Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington’s Council

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 12:30

Former Westpac New Zealand Chief Executive David McLean has been appointed to the Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington Council.

Mr McLean has been appointed by Minister Chris Hipkins to a four-year term which begins on 1 March 2022. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement in February of current Council member Neil Paviour-Smith, who has served nine years on the Council, two of them as Pro-Chancellor and the past four as Chancellor.

Mr McLean was part of Westpac for 22 years, in various roles, until his retirement from that role earlier this year. He led the bank’s New Zealand operations, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, from 2014 until June 2021.

He has extensive governance and leadership experience as a member of the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women, a former chair of the New Zealand Bankers Association and the Institute of Finance Professionals and, as of 4 December this year, chair of KiwiRail.

He is an alumnus of the University, gaining a LLB (Hons) in 1983.

Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith said Mr McLean’s knowledge and experience will be a significant asset to the University Council.

"I am pleased to welcome David to the University Council. His experience in leading a large complex organisation and his financial acumen will add real value to the University. David is passionate about the University and I acknowledge the Minister’s support in confirming his appointment."

Mr McLean says it is an honour to serve on the University Council.

"I have very fond memories of my time as a student in Wellington and have maintained my affection for, and loyalty to, the University in the years since.

"The University is the path to a better future for Aotearoa, by developing the minds and talents of our next generations.

"A city with a university always has an extra vibrancy and energy, and Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington is one of the main contributors to making the capital such a special place."