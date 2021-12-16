Porirua City Chief Executive reappointed - Porirua City Council

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 12:37

Porirua City Council has reappointed Wendy Walker to the role of Chief Executive.

At a meeting today, Council accepted the recommendation of its Chief Executive Employment Committee to reappoint Ms Walker, following a robust and extensive process led by external recruitment experts.

Committee chairman, Councillor Euon Murrell, said Ms Walker brought a wealth of experience to the role and had the committee’s full support.

"Wendy is hugely experienced in local government and we are fortunate to have such a competent person guiding our city, especially in these challenging times. We have every confidence she will continue to deliver for Porirua in the years ahead as the city continues to tackle the challenges of growth, aging infrastructure, climate change, responding to Covid-19 and more," he said.

"Wendy will also ensure Porirua has a strong voice as the local government sector goes through the instability of reforms, always pushing for the best outcomes for our city."

Ms Walker is of Ngati Mutunga O Wharekauri descent and at the time of her initial appointment in 2015 was the first MÄori wahine to become a local government chief executive of a city council.

As well as her time in Porirua, she has had 18 years at Wellington City Council as well as roles at Te Puni Kokiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements.

"Wendy has more than a quarter of a century’s experience in local government so knows its complexities inside and out," Cr Murrell said.

"We look forward to working with her for the rest of this term, and can assure the council formed after next year’s election that they will be in good hands."