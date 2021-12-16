Interstellar installations set City alight - Napier CC

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 13:12

A enchanted portal to another dimension, a Moorish polyhedron and a galactic contemplation chamber have landed in Napier, bringing a touch of magic to the festive season.

Deep Thought, Trocto and Icozo, and Full Spectrum are gigantic installations that can be interacted with, explored and even walked through. They are in place around Emerson Street over the next month.

Napier City Council Events Manager Kevin Murphy says, "With many events off the cards due to Covid restrictions, we wanted to provide safe ways for our community to share a special festive experience together."

Napier City Council activation officer Steph Kennard believes the art pieces bring some sparkle and fantasy to inner-city Napier.

"There are lights in the pines, and huge presents wrapped in bows and giant Christmas trees fully decorated," she explains. "Now we have these objects that play with space and light to turn familar streetscapes into something different and new."

"A walk around the city is already an arty experience, with murals and poems, and these pieces really add something magnificent and celebratory."

"The installations are best experienced in the evening, when they draw the eye from quite a way off encouraging people to come close and get involved," says Steph.

Napier City Council has worked with Ant Van Dorsten of Vesica to install the pieces.

Emerson Street East near Market Street has the Deep Thought sculpture. This 5-metre by 5- metre sculpture is internally lit with architectural LEDs.

Full Spectrum is displayed between Marine Parade and Herschell Street. It is a data driven, audio-visual experiential light installation.

The third installation is on Emerson Street West. Trocto and Icozo is internally lit with LED flood lights.