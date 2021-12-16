Real change not small change - Napier CC

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 13:31

Napier City Council has teamed up with local charitable organisations to launch ‘Spare Change or Real Change’, a campaign encouraging people to give to those best placed to help people in need, rather than give money to beggars.

Recognising begging is a concern for retailers and Napier communities, Council is working with the Napier City Business Association, Salvation Army, Napier Neighbourhood Support and Napier Family Centre, to provide alternative ways to assist beggars.

Natasha Mackie, Napier City Council Community Strategies Manager, says when people give money to beggars it keeps them in a cycle of begging, and stops them from accessing long-term, sustainable support from agencies.

"It is natural for people to want to help - but often, people don’t know what to do," Natasha says.

"The ‘Spare Change or Real Change’ campaign provides people with an alternative way to help. Research also shows that begging is often a means to support addictions.

"This campaign is not about asking people to give money to charities, but offering that as an alternative to giving money to beggars."

As part of the campaign, participating retailers will display posters, flyers and business cards that discourage people from giving money to beggars, and to encourage them to give to organisations if they feel they want to give money.

Additionally, Napier City Council is developing a City Ambassador service to improve public safety in commercial centres. A CCTV network upgrade is also underway, which will use mobile technology to be responsive to crime hot spots.

Napier Family Centre CEO, Kerry Henderson, says she’s pleased to be part of the campaign, considering community needs have worsened since recent COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We continue to pivot and adapt so that we remain responsive to whÄnau needs," Kerry says.

"Donations and support are often the difference that allows Napier Family Centre to say, "Yes, we can help you"."

Salvation Army Captain, Sammy Millar, adds that the Salvation Army help people with food assistance as well as wrap around services, which include financial mentoring and positive lifestyle programme.

"We work with people to find permanent accommodation, and we also help people once they are in a home to sustain their tenancy," Sammy says.

If people have safety concerns they can call Police. For emergencies, call 111 or to report non urgent issues call 105 or visit 105.police.govt.nz

For more information go to www.napier.govt.nz search keyword #realchange