Makino floodgates to stay closed overnight

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 16:18

Horizons Regional Council will be keeping the Makino floodgates in Feilding closed overnight to ensure repairs to critical infrastructure are completed, protecting the township from further flooding. Horizons incident controller Craig Grant says that while river levels are reducing the catchment is fully saturated. "While scattered showers are expected to fade away into the high country overnight, more showers are expected tomorrow.

"Keeping the gates closed overnight will continue to divert some of the floodwater away from Feilding and allow repairs to a stopbank breach downstream of the town to be completed. "A reconnaissance flight over the wider ManawatÅ« District this afternoon has shown that while clearing of debris away from Horizons’ flood assets is needed, our infrastructure has held up well in all other areas. "Duty officers remain on standby for our emergency management response, including any operation that may be required for the Moutoa floodgates - although this is not anticipated.

"We will also continue to stay in regular contact with ManawatÅ« District Council and the region’s other city and district councils to ensure they have the support needed, especially for the welfare of those who have been displaced or isolated due to slips and road closures." Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For local road closures and welfare information please contact the city/district council and for weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz