Mayor Boult welcomes New Zealand Open announcement

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 16:54

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed today’s announcement by organisers of

the New Zealand Open that the 2022 tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

Tournament Chairman John Hart confirmed that the 102nd edition will take place at Millbrook

Resort near Arrowtown between March 31 and April 3 2022 as a result of positive support from all

stakeholders in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Boult said it was hugely gratifying to see such a high profile international event returning to

the district.

"Losing this year’s tournament to the pandemic was a real blow to the sport nationally and the

district’s economy. I applaud the organisers for all their hard work in securing the support of their

various sponsors and stakeholders, not least the Ishii family and Millbrook Resort, which will ensure

the 2022 event takes place," he said.

"I look forward to welcoming as many international players as possible to join our top Kiwi golfers

and hundreds of spectators at one of the most beautiful courses in the world. The fact that the top

three finishers will qualify for a place in the field for The Open in July to be played at St Andrews -

the home of golf - will be an added incentive to visit!"