River levels dropping across the region - Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 10:09

Horizons Regional Council will keep a watching brief on rivers today and over the weekend as water levels drop across the region. Horizons incident controller Craig Grant says while there are still some showers expected over the coming days, there is no significant rain forecast.

"However, as all our catchments are saturated we will have staff on standby over the weekend just in case," he says. "We will be continuing our emergency works on the Makino stopbank downstream of Feilding with the aim of having these completed today. The floodgates upstream will remain closed until this is done.

"We have confirmed this morning that there will be no need for a Moutoa floodgate opening for this event and are standing our operation crew down. We’d like to thank farmers in the area who have moved stock to allow for a possible opening."

Mr Grant says further assessments of council’s flood protection and river monitoring assets will continue over the coming week. "While our assets have held up well, these checks are important following an event to ensure that we are aware of any necessary repairs."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For local road closures and welfare information please contact the city/district council and for weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz