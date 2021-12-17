City beach clean-up starts today - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 10:46

Councillors approved an unbudgeted amount of $121,866 at a Council meeting this week to get our city’s beaches clean for summer.

Work begins today and will be carried out by contractor Siteworx Civil Ltd.

Council Liveable Communities Acting Director De-Arne Sutherland reminds beach users to keep clear of the equipment while the clean-up of Waikanae and Midway beaches is underway.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm a pre-Christmas completion date but work will be carried out swiftly.

"This was unexpected and an unbudgeted expense.

"On October 22 the annual beach clean-up paid for by Council was $34,852 and was for 275 cubic metres of woody debris.

"Two weeks later a storm event washed woody debris that weighed five times more back on our shores. This time the quote was $121,866 to remove and mulch it.

"Our town beaches are our biggest asset. With summer already here and the tourism season approaching we had to ensure it was clean and safe for beach users."

It brings the total spent on beach clean-ups this financial year to $344,000, which includes the city beaches as well as Uawa beaches.

A woody debris policy paper has been presented to Council which proposes the development of a long-term approach to managing the issue of woody debris on our region’s beaches.

The amount approved this week was a short-term fix for the city beaches only.