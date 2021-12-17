Three East Cape bridges inspected after heavy rain - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 11:05

Engineers are inspecting three bridges at the top of the East Cape today after it was hit hard by heavy rain on Wednesday.

A section of the Waikura No 1 Bridge on Waikura Road was completely washed out around 1pm on Wednesday after its structure was undermined by the deluge.

Waikura Valley recorded the highest rainfall in our region on Wednesday with 344 mm over the 24 hours.

The 25 people who live on the other side of this bridge are cut off until it can be repaired.

Engineering firm WSP will today be inspecting this bridge, the Carlsons Bridge on Carlsons Road and Te Kumi Bridge on Te Kumi Road.

Community Lifeline Director Dave Wilson says once WSP has inspected all three bridges the repairs can start.

"Unfortunately, State Highway 35 has been closed north of Hicks Bay so therefore our contractors are only able to get to the locations this morning. We would like to thank the resilient Waikura community for their patience during this testing time. We'd also like to thank our staff and contractors who are working hard to find a solution to reconnect the community before Christmas."