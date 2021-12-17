‘If only I had not …’ - a message from the Regional Road Safety Forum

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 11:09

Don’t be that person who’s left with a multiple of regrets in the aftermath of a road crash, says Waikato Regional Road Safety Forum in the lead up to Christmas.

With more people expected to be travelling through the Waikato over the summer break, the Waikato Regional Road Safety Forum is urging all motorists to take it easy, plan ahead, and don’t make wrong decisions.

Its messages include being patient so everyone arrives safely, expect congestion and delays and journeys to take longer, don’t be distracted by phones or electronic devices, wear your seatbelt and, most of all, don’t drink and drive.

The Regional Road Safety Forum is mandated by the regional transport committee to lead the regional road safety programme.

It is a multi-agency stakeholder group made up of agencies with a significant interest in improving the road safety outcomes for the Waikato, including all territorial authorities in the Waikato region, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, New Zealand Police, ACC, district health boards, national road carriers, Students Against Dangerous Driving and CCS Disability Action.

Regional Transport Committee Chair Hugh Vercoe says Waikato roads have been quieter than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions, and with schools now breaking up for the year and people heading away for their summer break there will be a huge increase in the amount of traffic.

"We’ve had about four months of relatively quiet roads, particularly noticeable on our main state highway heading north and south, but it’s been a pretty tumultuous year and everyone’s hanging out for a holiday and to get out and about," said Cr Vercoe.

"We’re really encouraging everyone to keep road safety at the top of mind. The Waikato is over-represented in national transport death and serious injury statistics, largely due to our positioning in the heart of the North Island.

"Our stance is that no death or serious injury while travelling through our region is acceptable, and especially not due to impatience and a rush of blood to the head."

Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Jeff Penno says everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe to ensure everyone has a great holiday this summer.

"Allow plenty of time. Keep calm and courteous. How you behave on the road affects everyone around you so drive to the conditions which might be slower than the speed limit. Remember, it’s better to arrive alive late than not at all.

"If you are going to drink, don’t drive! Plan how you’re getting home before heading out so that you don’t make a bad decision later. Ask a mate to sober drive or to pick you up or grab a taxi or Uber. There is always an alternative to drink driving."

Inspector Penno says police will be out on the roads anywhere and at any time, "day and night, weekends, sun or rain", in unmarked and highly visible police vehicles.

"There will be checkpoints across the region to make sure drivers aren’t impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, and that everyone is wearing a seatbelt."

Dr Grant Christey, a trauma surgeon and head of Waikato Hospital’s Trauma Department, says he’s seen his share of broken bodies come through the hospital and into his operating theatre. Many are the result of road traffic crashes where speed and driver distraction can be a major factor.

"Most Kiwis know the road rules: it’s the decision-making failures that let them down. Reading a text or responding to social media notifications on your phone is not worth your life, or the lives of others. If you plan to drive just don’t drink. Alcohol slows your reflexes, impairs your coordination and concentration."

Injuries from road traffic crashes impact not just those in the vehicle, but their whÄnau and the wider community. Some people never fully recover and of course too many lives are needlessly lost.

"Nobody wins, and the toughest words we hear when a family is torn apart in the aftermath of a road crash start with ‘if only I had not’."