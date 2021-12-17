Bumper season of summer events announced in Tauranga city - Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 11:37

Tauranga can gear up for an impressive season of events this summer.

After many scheduled events were cancelled or delayed over the past 12 months due to Covid-19 restrictions, residents and visitors can now enjoy a huge array of events in the city.

"We’ve been working closely with event organisers over a long period to secure these events and continue to grow the city’s reputation as one of the country’s premiere event-friendly destinations, particularly under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework," says Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager.

"After months of uncertainty, we’re delighted to announce an exciting line-up of events for our community to enjoy this summer.

"One of our core objectives in bringing major events to the city is to showcase Tauranga Moana as a premier event destination and an exciting place to live, work, play and visit, and this impressive line-up will do just that," Nelita says.

Under the orange light of the Covid-19 Protection Framework for events, event-goers will need to show their vaccine pass, stay home if feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms, scan their QR code for tracing, and wear a mask where required.

These requirements will help to ensure that the Tauranga community feels safe to enjoy what’s on offer this summer while knowing that precautions are in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Nelita says the summer will be a busy one in the Bay, with something for everyone to enjoy.

"Some of the standout events this summer include the Black Caps vs Bangladesh Cricket Test match kicking off on New Year’s Day, the highly anticipated Black Clash and the Mount Festival of Multisport on January 22, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup starting March 4."

Summer Haze on 29 December kicks off the summer concert season, featuring top kiwi bands Fat Freddy’s Drop and Shapeshifter. Salmonella Dub and BENEE have also just announced shows at Trustpower Baypark Arena in early March.

Tauranga residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead during the busy summer period as road closures will be in place for some events.

"If you’re coming into the city, please take the time to familiarise yourself with the road closures and recommended routes on the Tauranga City Council website, so you can navigate easily through the city centre," says Nelita.