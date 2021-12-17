Revetment repairs two down, one to go - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 11:47

The third and final stage of replacing the retaining walls by our rivers will start next year.

Three sections of the revetments (retaining walls) have rotted and need replacing.

The first two sections border the Taruheru River. The first stage was completed earlier this year, with the second stage by the Peel Street bridge on schedule to be completed by Christmas.

That leaves the third stage on the banks of the Turanganui River, between Gladstone Road Bridge and the Railway Bridge, to begin in Autumn and is scheduled to finish by June 2022.

This allows the swimming area by Reads Quay to be available for the summer season.

Council Director Community Lifelines, Dave Wilson, says Council is ensuring our infrastructure is robust and replaced in a timely manner.

"Some of the timber that needed replacing along all sections had worms in them or were degraded at the base of the poles. The replacement poles and walls are higher than previous walls to account for future impacts from climate change."

Mr Wilson says the overall cost of the revetment repairs is $800,000.