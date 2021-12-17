Waikato and Bay of Plenty state highway works for early 2022 - Waka Kotahi

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 12:18

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is giving Waikato and Bay of Plenty motorists an early heads up on some key pieces of work scheduled for early in the new year.

While there will be some work undertaken at sites not mentioned below, Waka Kotahi is keen to provide advance notice of some of the more disruptive works.

Some of these works had been scheduled to be completed ahead of the festive holiday break, but needed to be deferred due to poor weather.

Bay of Plenty

State Highway 2, Takitimu Drive/WaihÄ« Road overbridge: From 5 January 2022 preparation works will start on a 500m section of Takitimu Drive under the Waihi Road / 11th Ave overbridge. The road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 10 January 2022 for approximately three weeks. The purpose of these works it to repair the pavement, road surface and underlying layers and to upgrade the drainage.

SH2 Bay Link project: SH2 between Bayfair roundabout and Te Maunga intersection is scheduled to close from approximately 1am on Saturday 15 January until 5.30am on Monday 17 January 2022 to install barriers and ducting on the SH2 bridge, part of the Te Maunga interchange on the Bay Link project. For more information about this closure visit nzta.govt.nz/temaunga

SH2 Waihi to Omokoroa: Safety improvement works will recommence Monday 10 January between Athenree Road to Tanners Point Road, Rea Road / Tetley Road intersection and Lund Road to Sargent Drive.

SH2, between Athenree Gorge and Te Puna: Resurfacing works will restart at various locations on SH2 between the Athenree Gorge and Te Puna from the week beginning Monday 10 January 2021. The resurfacing sites will be night works.

State Highway 5, Tarukenga to Ngongotaha: Remaining road widening and further barrier installation, landscaping and road rehabilitation will take place in the new year. These works will recommence on 10 January and are expected to take until the end of February 2022 to complete.

State Highway 30, Sala Street to Iles Road: Only minor works are expected to take place in the new year. The majority of these will take place outside of traffic lanes, with some occasional lane and shoulder closures required. These works will recommence in January. Final surfacing is expected to take place as part of the maintenance programme between Puarenga Bridge and Tarawera Road in March/April.

SH30, Iles Road to Basley Road: Construction for the SH30 Eastern Corridor Stage Two is expected to start in January 2022. In the first months, you’ll see excavations, road widening and service relocation works taking place. Traffic management will be in place and access to properties will be maintained although this may be restricted during the works.

Waikato

State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway, Ohinewai: The northbound lane of SH1 between Ohinewai and Rangiriri will be closed overnight from Monday 10 January, between 7pm and 7am, for up to five nights, weather permitting. All northbound traffic will be detoured from Huntly at the Tainui Bridge, along Te ÅhÄkÄ« Road, over the Glen Murray Bridge then via local roads to the Rangiriri interchange.

SH1 Desert Road, State Highway 4, State Highway 41, State Highway 47 and State Highway 49: Contractors will be laying chipseal on SH1 Desert Road, SH4 between Manunui and National Park, SH41 and SH47 between Turangi and National Park and SH49 between Waiouru and Ohakune from mid-January. Sites will be Stop/Go with a 30km/h temporary speed limit during the works. For 24 hours following completion, a 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place until the road is swept and line marking reinstated.

SH1 Desert Road, SH5 and State Highway 28: Road rehabilitation works will commence on SH1 Desert Road, SH28 Whites Road, SH5 just south of Webster Road, SH5 near Taharua Road and SH5 south of Lochinver Station Road from mid-January. Motorists can expect lane closures, some detours and Stop/Go traffic management.

State Highway 23: Resealing will take place at various sites between Dinsdale and Te Uku on SH23 in January. Sites will be Stop/Go with a 30km/h temporary speed limit during the works. For 24 hours following completion, a 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place until the road is swept and line marking reinstated.

There will also be drainage works underway at the intersection with Glentui Lane in January, under similar traffic management.

SH2/State Highway 26 Paeroa roundabout: General maintenance work, including the installation of new hit sticks, will take place at the SH2/SH26 Paeroa roundabout in January. Contractors will time their work for outside peak traffic periods.

State Highway 27 Mangawhero Stream bridge: SH27 will be detoured south of Matamata from 10 January to 14 April to allow for the completion of new stretches of road either side of the new bridge being built over the Mangawhero Stream. Traffic will be detoured along State Highway 29, Hopkins Road and Hinuera Road, adding around 3.7 kilometres to a journey between Tirau and Matamata. For more information, visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/sh27-south-of-matamata-detoured-10-january-to-14-april-2022/

State Highway 29 and State Highway 24, western (Waikato) side of Kaimai Range: Road rehabilitation works will re-commence on SH29 and SH24 on the Waikato-side of the Kaimai Ranges from mid-January. Further details will be confirmed closer to the time. Motorists can expect lane closures and Stop/Go traffic management.

Some of the above works are weather dependent and may be postponed in the case of poor weather. For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz).

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)