Te Pukenga shares summary of feedback received on proposed Operating Model

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 13:51

Recent engagement on our proposed Operating Model led to over 1,300 pieces of feedback which have been collated and shared with Te PÅ«kenga Council.

As part of our commitment to share the feedback received, a summary has been released today, alongside an outline of what can be expected from Te PÅ«kenga in the future - in 2023, 2026 and in 2027-2033.

The proposed Operating Model provides a high-level view of the functions and services required to meet the needs of learners, their whÄnau and employers - what we will do, and how we will create that future experience.

Chief Executive Stephen Town says the feedback received provides valuable insight to inform the future Operating Model and test the thinking that had been done so far.

"This engagement activity was an important part of the process in developing the final Operating Model and will help to guide future conversations about our regional boundaries and organisational design and structure."

"I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this mahi during what has been challenging and busy time. We can’t do this mahi alone. Through your contributions the voices of learners, our people within the network, iwi, employers and industry have all been heard," he says.

Key points from the feedback included:

- support for the direction of the model and our focus on ensuring learners and their whÄnau are at the centre of the organisation

- a desire to strengthen the relationship between Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te PÅ«kenga

- a need to ensure employers of all sizes are well connected and supported

- a desire to maintain the ability for local management to make innovative decisions that meet the needs of learners, local communities, partners and iwi

- a need for diverse functions to work closely together to better support the needs of learners

- a need for flexibility to apply regional context to delivery

- a need to build staff capability to ensure future equity and inclusion.

"Many people also shared that they would like to see themselves in the model. This needs to be balanced against the need to reduce the complexity of detail we share," Stephen says.

"We also heard people want to see how the model will deliver equitable outcomes for MÄori and priority learners, and how it will deliver on the expectations set out in our Charter.

"We’ve taken on board this feedback and look forward to further kÅrero in the new year."

The Proposed Operating Model Engagement Summary Report is available on our website.

https://xn--tepkenga-szb.ac.nz/assets/OM/Te-Pukenga-Proposed-Operating-Model-Engagement-Report.pdf?vid=3