School patrol wardens celebrated for 2021 - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 14:06

A small celebration was held at Central School this week to recognise the great mahi of their school patrol volunteers.

Gisborne Police School Community Officer Sam Cairns presented a trophy to the 25 students and told them they had set the standard this year.

"We do appreciate all the schools’ efforts, and they’ve all done a great job, but Central has been excellent.

"Their patrol drills, which we teach them at the beginning of each year, have been outstanding. The students take their job seriously, are polite when interacting with the community and are always on time.

"Staff, particularly Central School Deputy Principal Cambell McNaught, have been supportive to ensure the team has adhered to the best standard.

"They have been extremely resilient toughing it out in all types of weather."

Previoulsy, top-performing schools for the year have been shouted to the movies or the Olympic Pools. But strict Covid restrictions meant this year it was limited to the small gathering at Central School.

School patrols are carried out by Year 6 students around TairÄwhiti to keep their peers safe when crossing the roads by each school.

Council supports Police by covering the purchase and maintenance costs of equipment, like hi-vis vests, school patrol signs and poles.

Council Community Lifelines Road Safety Educator Lauriel Chase says it’s a privilege to support the Police, who carry out the training of the students to ensure our region’s children all get to school safely.

"Our school patrol volunteers have to start school early and finish later. They are out there doing great mahi in every kind of weather.

"Council would like to thank those Year 6 students who helped this year and Police for their ongoing support to road safety around schools."