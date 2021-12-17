Don't biff it - bin it. Let’s keep the Coromandel beautiful this Christmas

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 15:48

After a tough year, lots of kiwis are keen to get away to their favourite summer spots and relax over the Christmas break.

Unfortunately for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and our East Waikato contractor, Higgins, this is also the time we notice a big increase in rubbish on our roadsides around the Coromandel on State Highway 25 and on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says not only is illegally dumped rubbish on the roadside an eyesore, cleaning it up can be dangerous for our staff and road users, and it diverts resources away from the important stuff like fixing potholes, repairing signs and generally keeping our roads safe.

"Rubbish bins are provided at many rest stops and if they’re not there, people should be taking their rubbish with them."

Anyone with concerns about rubbish on state highways or who see someone illegally dumping rubbish on a state highway can call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

"Please help us keep the Coromandel beautiful by saying ‘ho, ho, oh no’ to dumping rubbish this holiday season."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)